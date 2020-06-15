UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's COVID-19 Tally Up By 656 To 31,810 As Incremental Rise Continues - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:39 PM

Ukraine's COVID-19 Tally Up by 656 to 31,810 as Incremental Rise Continues - Authorities

Ukraine has updated its coronavirus tally by 656 infections to 31,810 in the past 24 hours as the country continues to see an incremental rise in new cases, the Health Ministry's data showed on Monday

KIEV/YEREVAN/TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Ukraine has updated its coronavirus tally by 656 infections to 31,810 in the past 24 hours as the country continues to see an incremental rise in new cases, the Health Ministry's data showed on Monday.

On Saturday, the country registered 753 new cases, which is the highest daily increment since the start of the outbreak in the country. On Sunday, Ukraine reported 648 infections.

"In the past 24 hours, 656 people have tested positive ... [Another] 12 deaths have been recorded. At the same time, 171 patients have recovered," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said at a briefing.

Since the onset of the epidemic, 31,810 people have been infected, including 2,350 children and 5,537 medical workers.

A total of 14,253 patients have recovered and 901 have died.

In another post-Soviet republic, Armenia, the daily coronavirus increase dropped from a record 723 cases on Saturday to 397 on Monday, taking the total to 17,064, the national COVID-19 response center said on Monday.

Another 16 people have died, bringing the toll to 285. A total of 6,276 coronavirus patients have recovered.

The country with a population of nearly 3 million has conducted over 83,6000 coronavirus tests.

Georgia, in turn, reported 15 new cases on Monday, up from 13 infections recorded the day before.

The cumulative tally has risen to 879. Of those infected, 704 patients have recovered and 14 others have died.

