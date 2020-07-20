UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's COVID-19 Total Grows By 651 To Almost 59,500 In Past 24 Hours - Security Council

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 11:50 AM

Ukraine's COVID-19 Total Grows by 651 to Almost 59,500 In Past 24 Hours - Security Council

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Ukraine has recorded 651 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the cumulative total to 59,493, and the country's death toll from the coronavirus has increased by 13 to 1,498, the National Security and Defense Council's monitoring center said on Monday.

The Lviv region in western Ukraine amounts for the largest portion of the daily spike, as it has confirmed 115 new cases, followed by the Zakarpattia region in Ukraine's south-west with 86 new cases, and the national capital of Kiev with 77 cases.

Over the same period of time, Ukraine's number of cured coronavirus patients has grown by 560 to 31,439, according to the monitoring center.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council reported 731 new COVID-19 cases, eight fatalities and 369 recoveries.

Late last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed the belief that that restrictions, imposed in the country to contain the virus, should be extended by no longer than one month after their expiration on July 31.

