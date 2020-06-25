UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's COVID-19 Total Tops 40,000 After Another Record Daily Increase - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:49 PM

Ukraine has seen a record spike in COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total tally of infected persons surging by 994 to 40,008, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Ukraine has seen a record spike in COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total tally of infected persons surging by 994 to 40,008, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Thursday.

"We have another sad record today.

Over the past 24 hours, 994 people have become infected, including 64 children and 103 medical staffers. Sixteen fatalities have been recorded. As many as 349 people have recovered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 40,008 people, including 2,936 children and 6,346 medical staffers, have fallen ill, 17,750 people have recovered, and 1,067 people have died," Stepanov said at a briefing.

On Wednesday, Ukraine confirmed 940 COVID-19 cases, 16 fatalities and 453 recoveries.

