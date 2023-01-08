(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) Ukraine may face a reduction of crops by 34% and a 300%-400% downfall of grain exports in 2023, the chief of the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UCAB), Roman Slaston, said on Sunday.

"We expect that the harvest of grain will decrease by 34% in this harvest region," Slaston said on air of the pan-Ukrainian telethon.

The expert said that Ukraine had purchased 25% less fertilizers year-on-year, adding that the country would be able to buy only up to 40% of fertilizers for the 2023 growing season.

He went on to say that the estimated volume of grain harvest was expected at 30-35 million tonnes, with 18-20 tonnes more of vegetable oil crop.

The reduced amount of crops would be enough to provide the country's internal needs, but the exports may fall 3-4 times, Slaston added.

In December, the Ukrainian government said that grain crop could decrease by over 30% in 2022 compared to 2021 due to Russia's special military operation in the country and damage it had caused to agricultural infrastructure of Ukraine.