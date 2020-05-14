UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Daily Increase In COVID-19 Recoveries Exceeds New Cases For 1st Time - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:16 PM

Ukraine has recorded 422 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (402 yesterday), bringing the total count to 16,847, and the number of new recoveries is higher than that of new cases for the first time since the beginning of the outbreak, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Ukraine has recorded 422 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours (402 yesterday), bringing the total count to 16,847, and the number of new recoveries is higher than that of new cases for the first time since the beginning of the outbreak, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Thursday.

"As many as 422 people have fallen ill over the past 24 hours, including 42 children and 70 medical staffers," Stepanov said at a briefing, adding that the country has confirmed 16,847 COVID-19 cases so far, including 1,172 children and 3,278 doctors among those infected.

He also said that the country recorded 17 COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours (14 yesterday).

"At the same time, we have a record-high number of recoveries today, 427. For the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus [outbreak] in Ukraine, the number of recoveries has exceeded the number of new cases," Stepanov said.

Ukraine has so far registered 456 fatalities and 4,143 recoveries.

