Ukraine's Debt Up $3.9Bln, Reaching $119.9Bln In March - Finance Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2023 | 10:51 PM

Ukraine's state and state-guaranteed debt has increased by $3.92 billion to $119.9 billion in March, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Ukraine's state and state-guaranteed debt has increased by $3.92 billion to $119.9 billion in March, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

"As of March 31, 2023, the state and state-guaranteed debt of Ukraine amounted to 4,384.99 billion hryvnias or $119.91 billion," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the debt increased by $3.92 billion.

The state and state-guaranteed external debt amounted to $78.51 billion, while the state and state-guaranteed domestic debt reached $41.4 billion, the ministry added.

The Ukrainian parliament adopted the state budget for 2023 with a deficit of 1.

296 trillion hryvnias ($35.4 billion).

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that the draft state budget for 2023 provided for revenues at the level of 1.28 trillion hryvnias, and expenses of 2.57 trillion hryvnias, while the monthly budget deficit was estimated at $3 billion, which Ukraine intended to close using external borrowing.

In April, Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that since February 2022, the budget of Ukraine had received more than $45 billion in international assistance.

