MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The Chinese special envoy for Eurasian affairs was skeptical of Ukraine's claims that it managed to down a Russian Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missile, the Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

Reznikov reportedly made the claim during Chinese special representative Li Hui's visit to Kiev in mid-May during a six-stop tour of Europe, which also brought him to Russia.

The British daily cited Ukrainian diplomats as saying that the Chinese envoy did not believe that Ukraine could intercept a Kinzhal with a US-made Patriot air defense system.

"I proposed that if there are doubts, we are ready to provide proof," Reznikov was quoted as saying, but Li left the Ukrainian capital without viewing the alleged evidence, according to the report.

The Chinese embassy in Ukraine did not respond to FT's request for comment.