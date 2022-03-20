UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Defense Council Halts Activity Of Several Political Parties - Zelenskyy

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2022 | 06:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) has stopped the activity of a number of political parties, including the Opposition Platform - For Life, for the period of martial law in the country, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The NSDC decided, given the full-scale war and the ties of some political structures with this state, to suspend any activity of a number of political parties for the period of martial law. Namely: 'Opposition Platform - For life'; 'Party of Shariy'; 'Nashi'; 'Opposition Bloc'; the left opposition party; 'Union of Leftists'; 'Derzhava'; 'Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine'; 'Socialist Party of Ukraine'; the Socialists; the Volodymyr Saldo Bloc," Zelenskyy said as quoted by the UNIAN Ukrainian news agency.

The Ukrainian justice ministry was instructed to take measures to immediately stop the activities of these political forces, according to UNIAN.

Earlier this month, a Ukrainian court allowed the arrest of Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian media reported that the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, had approved the extension of martial law in the country until late April (for 30 days starting from March 26).

In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted - the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

