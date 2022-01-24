UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Defense Council To Discuss Ensuring National Security From External Threats Mon

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022

Ukraine's Defense Council to Discuss Ensuring National Security From External Threats Mon

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine said that it would hold a meeting on Monday to consider issues related to ensuring national security measures against internal and external threats.

"According to the decision of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, today, on January 24, 2022, at 17.

00 (15:00 GMT), a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine will be held in the office of the President of Ukraine. The meeting will consider measures to ensure national security from internal and external threats, the current state of affairs in the economy, energy, countering the coronavirus pandemic, and so on," the council wrote on Facebook.

