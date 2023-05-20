UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Defense Minister Says Ramstein Format Contact Group To Meet Next Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Ukraine's Defense Minister Says Ramstein Format Contact Group to Meet Next Week

Defense ministers of NATO and non-NATO countries supporting Ukraine in conflict with Russia will hold a new summit next week to discuss further military assistance for Kiev, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) Defense ministers of NATO and non-NATO countries supporting Ukraine in conflict with Russia will hold a new summit next week to discuss further military assistance for Kiev, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Saturday.

"Stronger anti-aircraft and anti-missile defenses remain our #1 priority. Ground-based systems � from MANPADS to heavy batteries � and missiles for them are constantly in focus. We will discuss this at the next meeting in Ramstein format next week," he wrote on social media.

The first meeting took place in April 2022 at US air base Ramstein, which gave the NATO-led format its name. The latest of almost monthly meetings took place at the same air base in Germany this past April.

NATO allies have recently promised to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets in what is the newest addition to the list of deadly weapons the West has provided to Ukraine as it gears up for a large-scale offensive against Russia-held territories.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Social Media Germany Same Kiev April From

Recent Stories

AI voice coach may help treat depression, anxiety

AI voice coach may help treat depression, anxiety

3 minutes ago
 Wagner claims Bakhmut captured, Kyiv says fighting ..

Wagner claims Bakhmut captured, Kyiv says fighting ongoing

3 minutes ago
 Robber shot dead, another injured

Robber shot dead, another injured

3 minutes ago
 Researchers express concerns over bee extinction

Researchers express concerns over bee extinction

3 minutes ago
 Turkish Central Bank to Maintain Key Rate at 8.5% ..

Turkish Central Bank to Maintain Key Rate at 8.5% Ahead of New Ballot - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Honey traders observe World Bee Day

Honey traders observe World Bee Day

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.