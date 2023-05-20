(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Defense ministers of NATO and non-NATO countries supporting Ukraine in conflict with Russia will hold a new summit next week to discuss further military assistance for Kiev, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) Defense ministers of NATO and non-NATO countries supporting Ukraine in conflict with Russia will hold a new summit next week to discuss further military assistance for Kiev, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Saturday.

"Stronger anti-aircraft and anti-missile defenses remain our #1 priority. Ground-based systems � from MANPADS to heavy batteries � and missiles for them are constantly in focus. We will discuss this at the next meeting in Ramstein format next week," he wrote on social media.

The first meeting took place in April 2022 at US air base Ramstein, which gave the NATO-led format its name. The latest of almost monthly meetings took place at the same air base in Germany this past April.

NATO allies have recently promised to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets in what is the newest addition to the list of deadly weapons the West has provided to Ukraine as it gears up for a large-scale offensive against Russia-held territories.