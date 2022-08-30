UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Defense Minister To Participate In EU Defense Ministers' Meeting - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov will participate virtually in an informal meeting of the EU defense ministers in Prague, Czech media reported citing the country's defense ministry.

According to the broadcaster, the main topic will be the conflict in Ukraine and its impact on the security of the EU members.

The issue of EU investments in its defense as well as the future of the bloc's mission in Mali will also be on the agenda.

In recent months, Western countries have increased their military support for Ukraine, with the European Union providing Ukraine with lethal weapons as well as other aid worth billions of Dollars. Moscow has repeatedly warned that arms supplies to Ukraine would be a legitimate military target for Russian forces.

