MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has created a new military intelligence unit using light aircraft to organize sabotage in Russia, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.

Ukraine's military intelligence planned to carry out a terrorist attack in Russia using a "dirty bomb," the FSB said in a statement.

"According to the obtained information, in order to organize sabotage on the territory of Russia, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Kyrylo Budanov created the 3rd service of the specified department, which includes light aircraft to supply sabotage and reconnaissance groups on the territory of Russia with weapons, as well as strikes by dropping bombs on facilities of the fuel and energy infrastructure, the statement read.

The coordination of the use of light aircraft was entrusted to a military unit, codenamed "Legion," which is part of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Since the beginning of the year, this unit has planned and carried out five flights to Russia, during which fuel and energy complex facilities in the regions of Russia bordering Ukraine were damaged," the FSB said.

As a result of special operations by the FSB, two pilots of light aircraft of Ukraine's new military intelligence unit were detained, the statement read, adding that they confessed to committing and planning terrorist attacks in Russia.