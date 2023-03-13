UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Demands For UOC Monks To Leave Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Causing Concern - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Ukraine's Demands for UOC Monks to Leave Kiev-Pechersk Lavra Causing Concern - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Ukraine's demands for monks of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) of the Moscow Patriarchate to leave the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra are a matter of concern, and the world community should respond accordingly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"It causes (concern). This is an absolutely unprecedented attitude toward representatives of the church, the Russian Orthodox Church. We consider this unacceptable. We believe that the world community should respond appropriately to such an outrageous decision," Peskov told reporters when asked whether the deteriorating situation around the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra is causing concern.

Until the end of 2022, jurisdiction over the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra had been divided between Ukraine's National Kiev-Pechersk Historical and Cultural Preserve and the UOC. On Friday, the National Kiev-Pechersk Historical and Cultural Preserve ordered the monks of the UOC to leave the site before March 29 after an interdepartmental commission registered a violation by the monastery of the terms of the agreement on the use of state property.

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus' addressed religious leaders and international figures with a message about the situation around the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra and called the decision by Ukrainian officials to expel the UOC monks repressive.

In the wake of the military operation that Russia launched in Ukraine a year ago, the UOC said that it was independent from the Moscow Patriarchate and did not support the military conflict. In January, the Ukrainian government submitted to the country's parliament a bill that will ban the UOC in Ukraine if its connection with Russia is proven.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament SITE January March Church All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Region’s first Global Robotic MedTech Forum to r ..

Region’s first Global Robotic MedTech Forum to reveal latest advancements in r ..

13 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Minister of Climate Change ..

Fujairah Ruler receives Minister of Climate Change and the Environment

13 minutes ago
 IHC upholds sentenced awarded to Zahir Jaffer in N ..

IHC upholds sentenced awarded to Zahir Jaffer in Noor Mukaddam murder case

45 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi International Jiu-jitsu Championship 202 ..

Abu Dhabi International Jiu-jitsu Championship 2023 kicks off at Mubadala Arena ..

58 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi congratulates Shadab on being select ..

Shahid Afridi congratulates Shadab on being selected as Pakistan Captain

1 hour ago
 Infinix leading breakthrough technology by introdu ..

Infinix leading breakthrough technology by introducing 260W &110W-Wireless All-R ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.