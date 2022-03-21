UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Reports On Evacuation Of Almost 7,300 Civilians

Published March 21, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says that nearly 7,300 civilians were evacuated using humanitarian corridors in Ukraine on Sunday.

"In total, 7,295 people were evacuated today," Vereshchuk said at a Sunday briefing, specifying that nearly 4,000 civilians were evacuated from the city of Mariupol.

The head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Sunday that the Russian Defense Ministry was urging representatives of the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the Red Cross to help with the humanitarian operation to evacuate civilians from Ukraine's Mariupol. Mizintsev also said that Moscow was insisting on receiving an official written response from Kiev by Monday morning to all of its humanitarian proposals on ensuring the safety of Mariupol residents and the city's infrastructure.

According to Mizintsev, Ukrainian nationalists were given the green light to use more than 200,000 Mariupol residents as "human shields.

" Between 80 and 235 civilians get killed in Mariupol each day as they try to flee the city, Mizintsev said, emphasizing that nationalists "terrorize" Mariupol neighborhoods that remain under their control.

In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kiev forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted - the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbas, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."

Mizintsev said on Saturday that there are over 2.7 million people in Ukraine who wish to evacuate to Russia.

