Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Says 1 Humanitarian Corridor Negotiated For Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2022 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Kiev negotiated with Moscow one humanitarian corridor for Wednesday for the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from the city of Mariupol to the city of Zaporizhzhya, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

"The humanitarian corridor from Mariupol for today, April 20, 2022 ... (It) will run along the route: Mariupol - Manhush - Berdyansk - Tokmak - Orikhiv - Zaporizhzhya," the official said on his Telegram channel.

According to Vereshchuk, there have been no humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians over the past three days.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

Russia said that the aim of its special operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."

On April 16, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Mariupol was under control of Russian forces and that remaining Ukrainian forces were surrounded and completely blockaded at the Azovstal metallurgical plant. The Russian Armed Forces have been asking them to lay down their arms, with the most recent "silence regime" introduced from 2 p.m. Moscow time (11:00 GMT) on Wednesday.

