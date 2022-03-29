UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Says 3 Humanitarian Corridors Negotiated For Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk confirmed on Tuesday the opening of three humanitarian corridors for civilians fleeing the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol, Melitopol, and Enerhodar to Zaporizhia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk confirmed on Tuesday the opening of three humanitarian corridors for civilians fleeing the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol, Melitopol, and Enerhodar to Zaporizhia.

"Three humanitarian corridors have been agreed. Donetsk region: people can leave Mariupol to Zaporizhia using their personal vehicles ... Another corridor that we hope to engage today will run to Zaporizhia region: from Melitopol to Zaporizhia, from Enerhodar to Zaporizhia," Vereshchuk told a briefing.

Last week, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said that the total number of those evacuated from the fighting zones has exceeded 401,000. At the same time, the Ukrainian territorial defense forces continue to keep 6,837 foreign nationals from 26 countries as well as 4.

5 million Ukrainians hostage, preventing them from using humanitarian corridors opened on a daily basis and using ceasefire periods for troops redeployment instead.

As of Monday, more than 3.8 million people had been forced to flee Ukraine due to Russia's military operation, including 200,000 third-country nationals, according to the International Organization for Migration.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

