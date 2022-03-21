UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Says 8 Humanitarian Corridors Negotiated For Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The Ukrainian authorities have negotiated eight humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave the regions of Donetsk, Kiev, and Luhansk, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Monday.

"For today, eight humanitarian corridors have been agreed. Donetsk region.

Several corridors to evacuate the civilians will run from Mariupol to Zaporizhia: Berdyansk - Zaporizhia, Manhush - Zaporizhia, Nikolske - Zaporizhia", Vereshchuk told a briefing.

Humanitarian corridors will also be open to leave the Kiev and Luhansk regions, according to the official.

On Sunday, nearly 7,300 civilians were evacuated using humanitarian corridors in Ukraine. The head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said that there are over 2.7 million people in Ukraine who wish to evacuate to Russia.

