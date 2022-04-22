Kiev will not open humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens on Friday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said

"Due to danger on the routes today, April 22, there will be no humanitarian corridors," the official said on her Telegram channel.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine with the purpose of "demilitarization and denazification" of the country after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.