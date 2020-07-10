UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Says Only Normandy Four Leaders Can Review Minsk Accords

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Says Only Normandy Four Leaders Can Review Minsk Accords

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Reznikov, the deputy head of Kiev's delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group, said on Friday that although the Minsk agreements on the Donbas crisis settlement were largely outdated, a decision to review the accords can only be made at the level of the Normandy Four leaders.

On Thursday, Reznikov expressed the belief that the Minsk agreements did not reflect the current reality. After that, Dmitry Kozak, the deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, said that Moscow awaited official information from Kiev regarding its further engagement in the accords.

"There are many aspects that no longer work, this is why the sides in Minsk cannot reach agreement apriori.

Our European partners have mentioned this, including German Chancellor [Angela] Merkel who has said that the Minsk [agreements] are not set in stone. I have not said anything new ... The decision on initiating Minsk [accords] was made at the level of the Normandy format, so any other decision on Minsk can only be made at these consultations. The Trilateral Contact Group is a technical and a logistics center, tasked with maintaining contact on the emerging issues, but decisions can be made and should be made only by the Normandy format leaders," Reznikov told RBC Ukraine.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia German Minsk Kiev From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

2 hours ago

Russian Lawmaker Believes Ankara's Decision on Hag ..

31 minutes ago

US, Japan Explore Prospects for Future Engagement ..

31 minutes ago

Five gamblers held, stake money recovered

31 minutes ago

Premier League admits VAR blunders

31 minutes ago

NEPRA forms committee to submit detailed report in ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.