KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Reznikov, the deputy head of Kiev's delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group, said on Friday that although the Minsk agreements on the Donbas crisis settlement were largely outdated, a decision to review the accords can only be made at the level of the Normandy Four leaders.

On Thursday, Reznikov expressed the belief that the Minsk agreements did not reflect the current reality. After that, Dmitry Kozak, the deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, said that Moscow awaited official information from Kiev regarding its further engagement in the accords.

"There are many aspects that no longer work, this is why the sides in Minsk cannot reach agreement apriori.

Our European partners have mentioned this, including German Chancellor [Angela] Merkel who has said that the Minsk [agreements] are not set in stone. I have not said anything new ... The decision on initiating Minsk [accords] was made at the level of the Normandy format, so any other decision on Minsk can only be made at these consultations. The Trilateral Contact Group is a technical and a logistics center, tasked with maintaining contact on the emerging issues, but decisions can be made and should be made only by the Normandy format leaders," Reznikov told RBC Ukraine.