UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Donetsk Coal Miners Protest Near Parliament Building In Kiev - Trade Union

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Ukraine's Donetsk Coal Miners Protest Near Parliament Building in Kiev - Trade Union

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The miners from the Donetsk region of Ukraine are protesting near the building of the parliament in Kiev and demanding the payment of wage arrears, the head of the country's Independent Trade Union of Miners, Mikhail Volynets said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the police said the law enforcement officials have stepped up security measures in the center of Kiev due to planned protests.

"Near the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the miners of the coal mining enterprises of the city of Ugledar of the mine named after M.S. Surgay and Yuzhnodonbasskaya-1 are starting a protest," Volynets said on his Facebook page.

According to him, miners are demanding that wage arrears are paid off to employees of coal enterprises, to resolve the issue of raising wage and salary rates to 25%, to cease coal import from Russia, to provide 100% sales of coal products of state enterprises and timely payment per the concluded contracts.

Miners have repeatedly held strikes in Kiev and other regions, demanding the payment of wage arrears and protesting against the authorities' intentions to close a number of mines. Several times, the miners' strikes have taken place underground and lasted for weeks.

Related Topics

Protest Police Import Ukraine Russia Parliament Facebook Donetsk Kiev From

Recent Stories

US elections 2020: Trump or Biden? Americans will ..

46 minutes ago

Vivo Launches V20 SE in Pakistan, Premium Smartpho ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives COVID-19 vaccine

46 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler: Flag Day commemorates determination to ..

1 hour ago

NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah for fourth time in ass ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.89 a barrel M ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.