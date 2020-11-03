KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The miners from the Donetsk region of Ukraine are protesting near the building of the parliament in Kiev and demanding the payment of wage arrears, the head of the country's Independent Trade Union of Miners, Mikhail Volynets said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the police said the law enforcement officials have stepped up security measures in the center of Kiev due to planned protests.

"Near the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the miners of the coal mining enterprises of the city of Ugledar of the mine named after M.S. Surgay and Yuzhnodonbasskaya-1 are starting a protest," Volynets said on his Facebook page.

According to him, miners are demanding that wage arrears are paid off to employees of coal enterprises, to resolve the issue of raising wage and salary rates to 25%, to cease coal import from Russia, to provide 100% sales of coal products of state enterprises and timely payment per the concluded contracts.

Miners have repeatedly held strikes in Kiev and other regions, demanding the payment of wage arrears and protesting against the authorities' intentions to close a number of mines. Several times, the miners' strikes have taken place underground and lasted for weeks.