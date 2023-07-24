Open Menu

Ukraine's Drone Attack Over Crimea Repelled - Russian Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2023 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday that it had repelled a Ukrainian drone attack against objects in Crimea, shooting down and suppressing all 17 drones.

"During the night, on July 24, an attempted terrorist attack by the Kiev regime against objects on the territory of Crimea using 17 unmanned aerial vehicles was repelled.

14 Ukrainian drones were suppressed by means of electronic warfare, 11 of them crashing in the Black Sea and three more crashing on the territory of the peninsula," the ministry said.

It also stated that air defense forces had shot down three more drones, adding that there had been no casualties as result of the attempted attack.

