MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) Ukraine tried to carry an attack on Crimea overnight using 25 drones, all of which were destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday morning.

"Tonight, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using twenty-five aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on objects on the territory of the Crimean peninsula was thwarted," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry specified that there are no casualties or damage as a result of the attempted attack.

"... sixteen Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed by air defense fire, another nine Ukrainian UAVs were suppressed by electronic warfare and, having not reached their target, crashed in the Black Sea and the waters of Cape Tarkhankut," the defense ministry said.

Earlier on Sunday, the ministry said that Ukraine tried to attack the Russian capital overnight using three drones: one drone was destroyed by air defense over the territory of the Odintsovsky District in the Moscow region, while two more drones were suppressed by means of electronic warfare and, having lost control, crashed on the territory of the Moscow-City non-residential building complex in Moscow. There were no casualties.