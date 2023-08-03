Open Menu

Ukraine's Drone Attack Thwarted In Russia's Kaluga Region - Russian Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Ukraine's Drone Attack Thwarted in Russia's Kaluga Region - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Russia's air defense repelled Ukraine's drone attack in Russia's Kaluga Region, destroying six drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the governor of the Kaluga Region, Vladislav Shapsha, said that six drones had been shot down, while flying over the Kaluga Region overnight, with no casualties or damage reported.

"Overnight, an attempt by the Kiev regime to conduct a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted over the Kaluga Region. Air defense forces destroyed six drones," the ministry said, adding that there were no casualties or damage as a result of the thwarted attack.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist Governor Ukraine Russia Vehicles Kaluga Kiev

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invi ..

UAE President receives President Raisi&#039;s invitation to visit Iran

9 hours ago
 UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Ch ..

UAE win four medals as fourth IMMAF Youth World Championship kicks off in style ..

10 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI c ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt ..

11 hours ago
 Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hun ..

Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hunter Biden Constitute Abuse of ..

11 hours ago
UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality ..

UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality education at university

11 hours ago
 Three killed in Sariab Road firing

Three killed in Sariab Road firing

11 hours ago
 Two street criminals held, arms recovered

Two street criminals held, arms recovered

12 hours ago
 NEOC Coordinator lauds polio teams' efforts for er ..

NEOC Coordinator lauds polio teams' efforts for eradicating poliovirus

12 hours ago
 Dar congratulates FBR team for achieving July 2023 ..

Dar congratulates FBR team for achieving July 2023 revenue target of Rs 539 bln

12 hours ago
 IGP organizes ceremony in honor of heroes of Punja ..

IGP organizes ceremony in honor of heroes of Punjab Police

12 hours ago

More Stories From World