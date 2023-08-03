MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Russia's air defense repelled Ukraine's drone attack in Russia's Kaluga Region, destroying six drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the governor of the Kaluga Region, Vladislav Shapsha, said that six drones had been shot down, while flying over the Kaluga Region overnight, with no casualties or damage reported.

"Overnight, an attempt by the Kiev regime to conduct a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted over the Kaluga Region. Air defense forces destroyed six drones," the ministry said, adding that there were no casualties or damage as a result of the thwarted attack.