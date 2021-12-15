(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Ukraine's bill on dual citizenship resembles "worst practices of apartheid," Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he will introduce the bill on granting citizenship to the Ukrainian diaspora members to the parliament.

The ruling party has said that the bill does not cover Russian passport holders.

"After all, this law resembles the worst practices of segregation, apartheid ... How is it possible for the political leadership of a European state, a member of the OSCE, a country that constantly associates itself with the EU?" Zakharova said during a briefing.