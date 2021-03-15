UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Efforts To 'Return' Crimea Illegitimate - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Ukraine's Efforts to 'Return' Crimea Illegitimate - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Ukraine's efforts to "return" Crimea are illegitimate and will be perceived by Moscow as a threat of aggression against Russian regions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"All Kiev's efforts to return Crimea are illegitimate and cannot be perceived otherwise than as a threat of aggression against two regions of Russia. We remind you once again that we will consider the participation of any countries and organizations in such actions, including the Crimean Platform initiative, as an unfriendly step towards Russia, as a direct encroachment on its territorial integrity," Zakharova said in a statement.

Moscow also called on Kiev to respect the choice of the Crimeans and Russia's territorial integrity.

"We call on Ukraine, as well as other countries that support Ukrainian 'initiatives', to respect the legitimate choice of the residents of Crimea and respect the territorial integrity of Russia," the spokeswoman added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Kiev All

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution highlights potential punishment ..

30 minutes ago

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

1 hour ago

President, First lady receives shots of COVID-19 v ..

1 hour ago

FTA allocates tax liabilities worth AED2.74 millio ..

1 hour ago

National Women Championship’s Group-B matches su ..

1 hour ago

Modon, ADCC sign MoU to empower cycling events in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.