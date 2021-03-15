MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Ukraine's efforts to "return" Crimea are illegitimate and will be perceived by Moscow as a threat of aggression against Russian regions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"All Kiev's efforts to return Crimea are illegitimate and cannot be perceived otherwise than as a threat of aggression against two regions of Russia. We remind you once again that we will consider the participation of any countries and organizations in such actions, including the Crimean Platform initiative, as an unfriendly step towards Russia, as a direct encroachment on its territorial integrity," Zakharova said in a statement.

Moscow also called on Kiev to respect the choice of the Crimeans and Russia's territorial integrity.

"We call on Ukraine, as well as other countries that support Ukrainian 'initiatives', to respect the legitimate choice of the residents of Crimea and respect the territorial integrity of Russia," the spokeswoman added.