Ukraine's Electrician 'heroes' Restoring Power Near The Front

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Pokrovsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Vitaliy Asinenko watched anxiously as his colleague sat perched on a crane, hovering over power cables in a village just a few kilometres from the frontline in east Ukraine.

The air became static as a blanket of clouds rolled toward them over the horizon, but the 46-year-old electrician had bigger worries than a possible storm.

"In weather like this, you can't see the bombs coming," he said, a helmet firmly planted on his head.

For months, Russia has been pounding Ukraine's fragile energy grid and power plants with air strikes, cutting electricity to millions of people in what Kyiv has called a blatant war crime.

Together with his team at Ukrainian energy operator DTEK, Vitaliy has been tasked with repairing the damage caused by Moscow's routine strikes near Pokrovsk, an eastern city less than 15 kilometres (nine miles) from advancing Russian troops.

"We have to make sure that the civilian refuge point and the humanitarian distribution points have power," Vitaliy explained.

Around him lay the ruins of buildings scarred by artillery, a constant reminder that Russia is closing in as its soldiers inch forward through the eastern Donbas region.

"Three months ago, it was quieter," Vitaliy said.

"Today, there's a risk of suicide drones, it's become really dangerous," he added.

He said his team had become a "target" just like the military, and that some of his colleagues had already been injured in the area.

Metres above in the basket of their Soviet-era crane, Vitaliy's colleague hurriedly cut through and connected a mass of copper wire torn by the shrapnel.

In the distance, the boom of explosions rang out.

"They were rockets," Vitaliy said assuredly from his position on the ground, a flicker of anxiety flashing in his eyes before getting back to work.

His team admitted that everyone was scared, but being able to recognise the sounds of war have kept them going.

"We listen to the hum of the drones and the artillery fire, so we know just how dangerous the situation is," Vitaliy explained.

His team's job is never-ending, with more bombs falling across the eastern front every day.

