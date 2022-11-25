MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Ukraine's electricity transmission system operator Ukrenergo reported on Friday that the country had an electricity deficit of 30%.

"As of 11:00 a.m. (9:00 a.m. GMT), electricity producers provided more than 70% of the country's consumption needs... However, there is still a shortage of electricity in the power system. Currently, this is 30% of the total consumption. In this regard, both planned and emergency load shedding schedules have been introduced in all regions of Ukraine," the energy operator wrote on its Telegram channel.

The company also noted that reconnection of private consumers was in progress, however it was complicated by "icing and broken wires in distribution networks.

Ukraine's Ministry of Energy reported on Thursday that Russian missile strikes had temporarily disconnected all nuclear power plants as well as the majority of thermal and hydro-power stations from the national power grid, leaving millions of people with no electricity. The military administration of Kiev also reported a 70% power deficit in the city.

Russia has been delivering air strikes on Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure since October 10, two days after the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow has blamed on the Ukrainian special services.