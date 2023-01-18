Fourteen people were killed and another 25 were injured in a helicopter crash in the city of Brovary, which is located in the Kiev region, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Fourteen people were killed and another 25 were injured in a helicopter crash in the city of Brovary, which is located in the Kiev region, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred earlier in the day, when a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and residential buildings. According to police, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and his first deputy Yevgeny Enin, who were on board the chopper, died in the incident. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier that 15 people were killed in the crash.

"A total of 14 people died, including a child, 25 people were injured, including 11 children," the ministry said on Telegram.

The crashed helicopter was a Eurocopter EC225 "Super Puma," according to the CNN broadcaster. Ukraine's Interior Ministry named malfunction of the chopper, violations of safety rules and sabotage among possible causes of the accident. The military authorities, in turn, said that the investigation would take several weeks.