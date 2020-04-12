UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Emergency Services Continue To Battle Chernobyl Wildfires 1 Week On

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 12:40 PM

Ukraine's Emergency Services Continue to Battle Chernobyl Wildfires 1 Week On

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) WIldfires in Ukraine's Chernobyl exclusion zone continue to rage one week into emergency service's efforts to contain them and after hundreds of tonnes of water was sprayed onto the blaze, the State Emergency Service (SES) said Sunday.

On April 4, the forest fire began near the infamous nuclear disaster site and the SES mobilized early the next day. By April 7, the fires covered 86 acres of territory. Police said they have apprehended the suspected arsonist and have launched a criminal case.

"As of 7:00 [04:00 GMT] on April 12, in the exclusion and unconditional (mandatory) resettlement zone, units of the State Emergencies Service and forest guards continue to extinguish fires.... 353 people and 89 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing efforts, of which 294 people and 64 pieces of equipment from the State Emergency Situations Service," the SES said in a statement.

The SES said that three AN-32 airplanes and two helicopters poured a total of 250 tonnes of water over the past day.

The statement added that radiation levels in surrounding areas and the region surrounding the capital city Kiev are within normal limits and do not exceed natural background levels.

About 1,000 square miles have been completely depopulated and left for nature to reclaim following the 1986 nuclear disaster at the Chernobyl NPP. Sprawling forests and build up of shrubbery have rendered the area prone to more intense wildfires. 

Related Topics

Fire Police Ukraine Water Nuclear Chernobyl Kiev SITE April Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Morocco registers 97 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 12, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Islamic contributes AED 10 million to the ..

12 hours ago

UK Scientists May Have COVID-19 Vaccine Ready by S ..

12 hours ago

Oilers mourn Colby Cave, dead at 25 from brain ble ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.