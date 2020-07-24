KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Ukraine's state-owned nuclear energy company Energoatom on Friday announced receiving a loan of approximately $116 million from the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) to increase security at the country's nuclear power plants.

"On Thursday, July 23, NNEGC [National Nuclear Energy Generating Company] Energoatom received from the European Nuclear Society 100 million Euros to implement the Complex (consolidated) Safety Upgrade Program (CcSUP) for Ukrainian nuclear stations' power units, approved by the government's decision in 2011," the company said in a statement.

This is the third installment of funds received per the 2013 agreement with the Euratom.

The CcSUP has been developed by Energoatom by taking into account the stress tests conducted after the Fukushima incident and sets the scope of security measures to be undertaken at every nuclear power plant in the country.