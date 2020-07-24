UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Energoatom Says Received About $116Mln To Update Security At Nuclear Plants

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Ukraine's Energoatom Says Received About $116Mln to Update Security at Nuclear Plants

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Ukraine's state-owned nuclear energy company Energoatom on Friday announced receiving a loan of approximately $116 million from the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) to increase security at the country's nuclear power plants.

"On Thursday, July 23, NNEGC [National Nuclear Energy Generating Company] Energoatom received from the European Nuclear Society 100 million Euros to implement the Complex (consolidated) Safety Upgrade Program (CcSUP) for Ukrainian nuclear stations' power units, approved by the government's decision in 2011," the company said in a statement.

This is the third installment of funds received per the 2013 agreement with the Euratom.

The CcSUP has been developed by Energoatom by taking into account the stress tests conducted after the Fukushima incident and sets the scope of security measures to be undertaken at every nuclear power plant in the country.

Related Topics

Loan Ukraine Nuclear Company Fukushima July From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

UAE underlines need to balance health and economic ..

1 hour ago

Aldar opens Soul Beach at Mamsha Al Saadiyat

2 hours ago

Iranian-Afghan Joint Committee Convenes to Discuss ..

2 minutes ago

Moldovan President to Meet With Breakaway Transnis ..

2 minutes ago

FIA submits report in Supreme Court regarding fore ..

2 minutes ago

UN Refugee Agency Urges Poland to Provide Access f ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.