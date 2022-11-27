MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) Ukraine is facing a 20% power generation deficit as of Sunday, the country's energy utility Ukrenergo said.

"Electricity producers supply almost 80% of demand, which is gradually increasing due to the cold weather. The consumption restriction regime is still in effect due to a capacity shortage, which now stands at around 20%," the company said on Telegram.

Critical infrastructure accounts for only 10 percentage points of these 80%, the utility said. On Saturday, the capacity deficit stood at 25%.

Later on Sunday, Kiev's administration said that blackouts were once again in place in the Ukrainian capital due to an increased load on the grid.

Earlier this week, the authorities said that the works to put the energy grid in Kiev back online were nearing the end.

Energy facilities across Ukraine have been targeted by Russia starting October 10 in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow believes was carried out by Ukrainian special services.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's website, nearly 40% of the country's energy infrastructure was seriously damaged as of November 1. Authorities have urged people to reduce their use of electricity and resorted to rolling blackouts.