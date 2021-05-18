KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko asked the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NKREKP) to ban import of electric energy from Russia and Belarus, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Herman Halushchenko has requested the NKREKP to ban the import of electric energy from Russia and Belarus," the ministry said in a statement, specifying that this was due to the fact that the two countries are not members of the Energy Community.

"This contradicts Ukraine's strategic goals in the field of energy, in particular, the synchronization of the united energy system of Ukraine with ENTSO-E [European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity], and potentially threatens energy security," Halushchenko said in a letter published on Tuesday.