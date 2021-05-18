UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Energy Minister Proposes Banning Electric Energy Import From Russia, Belarus

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Ukraine's Energy Minister Proposes Banning Electric Energy Import From Russia, Belarus

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko asked the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NKREKP) to ban import of electric energy from Russia and Belarus, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Herman Halushchenko has requested the NKREKP to ban the import of electric energy from Russia and Belarus," the ministry said in a statement, specifying that this was due to the fact that the two countries are not members of the Energy Community.

"This contradicts Ukraine's strategic goals in the field of energy, in particular, the synchronization of the united energy system of Ukraine with ENTSO-E [European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity], and potentially threatens energy security," Halushchenko said in a letter published on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Import Ukraine Russia Belarus From

Recent Stories

India registers record 4,329 COVID-19 deaths

8 minutes ago

Chairman CPEC Authority visits NEPRA headquarters

8 minutes ago

China's Shenyang expands nucleic acid testing to s ..

8 minutes ago

Pak, Turkish FMs vow to unitedly raise Palestine i ..

8 minutes ago

Walmart Q1 profits fall 32% as pandemic sales grow ..

10 minutes ago

Residents asked to remain alert, COVID-19 threat ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.