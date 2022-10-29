MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) The Ukrainian Energy Ministry said on Friday that it will not raise electricity costs for citizens until the end of the heating season.

"The price of electricity for households will remain unchanged until the end of the heating season," the ministry said on social media.

The ministry added that the decision had been made by the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers.

Energy facilities in Kiev and other parts of Ukraine have been targeted by Russia using high-precision strikes starting October 10 in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure and the bombing of the Crimean bridge on October 8.

Authorities in Kiev have urged people to reduce their use of electricity and resorted to rolling blackouts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at least 30% of Ukrainian energy facilities had been destroyed, forcing Kiev to halt energy supplies to Europe and, instead, to consider importing energy from the European Union to survive the 2022-2023 winter season.