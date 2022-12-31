MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) The energy system of Ukraine is fully functional and operating stable at the moment, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, air raid alert was announced all over Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian utility DTEK, emergency shutdowns were applied in Kiev, Odesa and Dnipro.

"Despite (attacks on infrastructure), our energy system is remaining stable. All services are working to mitigate consequences of the attacks," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko, in turn, said that about 30% of consumers remained without electricity in the capital due to emergency shutdowns, adding that water and heat supply were operating normally.

Russia has been delivering retaliatory air strikes on Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure since October 10, two days after the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow has blamed on the Ukrainian special services.