MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Russia will not bundle up its gas dispute with Ukraine and the outstanding $3 billion in Eurobonds lent to Ukraine years ago, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said Saturday.

"It is a separate issue," he told reporters in Moscow after he was asked whether the Eurobond debt was part of the gas dispute settlement that the two countries had agreed to ink.

"We have many complicated issues but these are two separate debts. One is a state debt and the other is a commercial debt owed by a company," Kozak explained.

He added that the neighbors would have never reached a settlement if they were to bundle unrelated issues. He admitted that the Eurobond debt had been separated to streamline the talks.