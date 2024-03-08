Ukraine's Ex-army Chief Zaluzhny Appointed Ambassador To UK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Ukraine on Thursday named Valery Zaluzhny as its new envoy to the UK, a month after he was removed from his position as the country's commander-in-chief.
The announcement came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps.
Zelensky "approved the candidacy of Valery Zaluzhny for the post of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom" on Thursday, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a statement.
Zelensky praised the appointment of Zaluzhny, saying the alliance with Britain, one of his country's main backers since the start of the Russian invasion, "should only get stronger".
"Zaluzhny told me that this is the direction he would like to take -- diplomacy," he added.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also welcomed the appointment as a "logical step", saying Zaluzhny brought the necessary "understanding of the military context" to the post.
The popular general had led the Ukrainian army since the start of the war against Russia, pushing back a vastly more powerful invading force in the first months of the conflict.
Dubbed the "Iron General" by Ukrainian media, Zaluzhny came to symbolise the country's resistance and enjoyed sky-high approval ratings among the public.
But the failure of a much-vaunted counteroffensive last summer and public disagreement with Zelensky tarnished his reputation in the president's office.
He was replaced by Oleksandr Syrsky, who commanded Ukraine's lightning autumn 2022 counter-offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region.
Recent Stories
Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women
Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members
EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women confront in Pakistan
NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan school safety framework
7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held in Sep-Oct 2024: PBS
MoEA hosts international banking courses
Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for women and girls
Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences
FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of stakeholders on food security an ..
Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamblers in Liaquatabad
Coalition partners to elect Asif Zardari as President: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh ..
Pakistan joins OIC FMs call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
More Stories From World
-
Brazil seeks to curb AI deepfakes as key elections loom2 minutes ago
-
Bayern seek divine intervention as Leverkusen pull out of sight12 minutes ago
-
'Mass bleaching event' under way on Australia's Great Barrier Reef22 minutes ago
-
Villa draw blank at Ajax in Europa Conference League last 1622 minutes ago
-
'Gaza children are dying from hunger’, warns UN aid coordinator22 minutes ago
-
Australia's Great Barrier Reef in grip of 'mass bleaching event'31 minutes ago
-
Haiti's main port closes as gang violence spirals7 hours ago
-
Zelensky to visit Istanbul on Friday: official8 hours ago
-
Cricket: Afghanastan v Ireland, 1st ODI scores8 hours ago
-
Four children among six dead in suburban Ottawa home8 hours ago
-
Alonso shines under Saudi lights in second practice8 hours ago
-
UN chief calls for Ramadan ceasefire in Sudan8 hours ago