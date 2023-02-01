Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Andriy Kostin said on Wednesday that charges were brought against a number of officials, including the former deputy defense minister of Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Andriy Kostin said on Wednesday that charges were brought against a number of officials, including the former deputy defense minister of Ukraine.

"The former deputy defense minister was informed of suspicion of obstructing the legitimate activities of the armed forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special time.

He lobbied for the conclusion of contracts for the equipment supply for the military at inflated prices, the purchase of bulletproof vests and other things of poor quality, " Kostin said on Telegram, without going into any other details.