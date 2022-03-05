UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Ex-Prime Minister Says Kiev Has Technical Capabilities For Nuclear Developments

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Ukraine's Ex-Prime Minister Says Kiev Has Technical Capabilities for Nuclear Developments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Ukrainian Former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov has told Sputnik that Kiev has technical capabilities for nuclear developments, the objective is solvable but yet irrelevant at the moment.

"Even now, Ukraine with all the destruction and disintegration is a high-tech state, which has all the necessary specialists and equipment," Azarov said while addressing the question whether Ukraine is currently conducting nuclear developments.

"You probably don not know, but Kiev has its own small nuclear reactor, designed for research work. Moreover, Ukraine has nuclear power units. Ukraine has uranium deposits. And so with such a need and with such a formulation of the problem - I emphasize that Ukraine is not Iran, not even North Korea - this problem is technically solvable," Azarov said.

The official added that "there is a technical possibility" of this sort of developments in the country despite the fact that "currently Ukraine is the poorest country in Europe" and "this objective is not vital for Ukraine at the moment."

Azarov noted that "there are a lot of issues on this pathway. And reasonable leadership would never do that."

The former prime minister said that Ukraine could have developed nuclear weapons in 2-3 years, but suggested not to guess.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Iran Europe Nuclear Kiev North Korea All

Recent Stories

FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till ..

FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till June

18 minutes ago
 Peshawar suicide attack: CTD arrests two suspects

Peshawar suicide attack: CTD arrests two suspects

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Mar ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th March 2022

3 hours ago
 Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintainin ..

Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintaining Nuclear, Physical Security i ..

12 hours ago
 Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motiv ..

Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motivated' to win title

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>