Ukraine's Ex-Prime Minister Says Kiev Will Not Agree To Neutrality, Recognition Of DPR,LPR

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Ukraine's Ex-Prime Minister Says Kiev Will Not Agree To Neutrality, Recognition of DPR,LPR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Ukrainian authorities will not agree to the neutral status of Ukraine and the recognition of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics as the United States will not allow it, Ukrainian Former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov has told Sputnik.

"I think it is impossible, the Americans will not allow it. Of course, the Americans have achieved their main goal - the bloodshed between Russia and Ukraine has begun, and the longer this bloodshed continues, the longer the human, material, financial resources are spent on this conflict, the better for the Americans. They got opportunities, let's say, economic opportunities, causing enormous difficulties to Russia, and that is not a concern at all.

So they are unlikely to allow (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy to make this sort of a decision," Azarov said.

Zelensky is under pressure of "a number of gangs of Nazis and nationalists, the so-called radicals," who will not allow him to make any decisions, Azarov added.

The former prime minister said that Zelenskyy is "a puppet incapable to make his own decisions," adding that "radicals will interfere and will not allow him" in the event of his "entourage convincing him" to make these sorts of decisions.

"The psychology of these people is that we can promise anything we want, we can sign anything we want, but we will not do anything," Azarov concluded.

