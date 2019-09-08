(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) Former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said that Vladimir Tsemakh, a witness and potential suspect in the case of the Flight MH17 downing in Ukraine in 2014, had turned down to take the prosecution's plea bargain when he was in Ukraine's custody.

Tsemakh was arrested by Ukrainian authorities in June and then released on personal recognizance on September 5. On Saturday, he was one of the 35 detainees who Ukraine sent to Russia following the simultaneous release of detained and convicted people agreed by Kiev and Moscow. Prior to the release, the Netherlands had contacted Ukraine requesting that Tsemakh's return to Russia would be prevented, citing him as a suspect in the MH17 investigation.

"[Prosecution] had questioned Tsemakh. He turned down the plea deal," Lutsenko wrote on Facebook, adding that Ukraine did not have the legal authority to turn Tsemakh over to the Netherlands for questioning.

According to media reports, Netherlands has requested to extradite Tsemakh for questioning in the MH17 case, however, Russia's Embassy in the Netherlands said earlier in the day that it had not received such a request.

Tsemakh was the ex-commander of an air defense unit in the city of Snezhnoye, controlled by the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, at the time that the MH17 flight was allegedly downed in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. All 298 people on board were killed. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's easternmost region have exchanged blame for the downing of the plane.

Currently, an investigation into the incident is being conducted by Dutch prosecution and Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team, which has accused Russia of instigating the attack. The Russian Foreign Ministry has refuted the team's conclusions as groundless and called the investigation biased.