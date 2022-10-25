UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 05:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Ukraine's external financing needs will total $3 billion per month in 2023 under the best-case scenario, but could rise up to $5 billion under the worst-case scenario, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

"We assess that in this recovery period through 2023 the best-case scenario would require $3 billion a month," Georgieva said at the Berlin-hosted International Expert Conference on the Recovery, Reconstruction and Modernization of Ukraine.

However, the cost "could go easily to $4 billion a month" if Ukraine's infrastructure, particularly its energy sector, requires additional support, she added.

"And in a worst-case scenario, if the bombing is even more dramatic, that could go up to $5 billion," Georgieva said.

