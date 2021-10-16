UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Extradition Request For Poklonskaia Will Not Succeed - Cape Verde Gov't Source

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 12:02 AM

Ukraine's Extradition Request for Poklonskaia Will Not Succeed - Cape Verde Gov't Source

Ukraine has contacted the Cape Verdean authorities regarding the new Russian Ambassador, Natalia Poklonskaia, who once served as Crimea's Prosecutor, but the Ukrainian government has no chance of achieving her extradition, a source in Cape Verde's foreign ministry told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Ukraine has contacted the Cape Verdean authorities regarding the new Russian Ambassador, Natalia Poklonskaia, who once served as Crimea's Prosecutor, but the Ukrainian government has no chance of achieving her extradition, a source in Cape Verde's foreign ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

On Wednesday, former Ukrainian Deputy Prosecutor General, Gyunduz Mamedov, tweeted that Kiev can start preparing the documents to "extradite" Poklonskaia after her appointment as ambassador to the Atlantic archipelago nation. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko also said that Kiev had addressed the Cape Verdean authorities regarding the "high treason" of Poklonskaia, citing her civil service in Crimea.

"No, of course not," the source in the Cape Verdean foreign ministry said when asked if Kiev would succeed in Poklonskaia's extradition.

The source confirmed that Kiev addressed the Cape Verdean authorities regarding Poklonskaia. Commenting on Ukrainian officials' remarks on their intent to prepare documents for her extradition, the source said, "it is just a joke, do not pay attention."

On Wednesday, after her appointment as ambassador, Poklonskaia told Sputnik that she is happy about the new post and likes the diplomatic job. She added that she is ready to depart to Cape Verde "even tomorrow."

In 2017, Poklonskaia said that she is a Russian citizen, as she renounced her Ukrainian citizenship in 2014.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Job Kiev Cape Verde Citizenship 2017 Post Government

Recent Stories

Switzerland Reports 150 Deaths After Vaccination A ..

Switzerland Reports 150 Deaths After Vaccination Against COVID-19

7 minutes ago
 Four Migrants Dead, 21 Missing Off Spanish Coast - ..

Four Migrants Dead, 21 Missing Off Spanish Coast - Maritime Rescue Service

7 minutes ago
 Law standing committee approves legal proposals

Law standing committee approves legal proposals

7 minutes ago
 UN Says Political Instrumentalization of Conflict- ..

UN Says Political Instrumentalization of Conflict-Affected Children Must Be Avoi ..

1 hour ago
 RCB organizes farewell function in honor of Brig. ..

RCB organizes farewell function in honor of Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani

1 hour ago
 US Diplomat to Visit Thailand, Singapore, Indonesi ..

US Diplomat to Visit Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia to Boost ASEAN Ties - State ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.