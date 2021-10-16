Ukraine has contacted the Cape Verdean authorities regarding the new Russian Ambassador, Natalia Poklonskaia, who once served as Crimea's Prosecutor, but the Ukrainian government has no chance of achieving her extradition, a source in Cape Verde's foreign ministry told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Ukraine has contacted the Cape Verdean authorities regarding the new Russian Ambassador, Natalia Poklonskaia, who once served as Crimea's Prosecutor, but the Ukrainian government has no chance of achieving her extradition, a source in Cape Verde's foreign ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

On Wednesday, former Ukrainian Deputy Prosecutor General, Gyunduz Mamedov, tweeted that Kiev can start preparing the documents to "extradite" Poklonskaia after her appointment as ambassador to the Atlantic archipelago nation. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko also said that Kiev had addressed the Cape Verdean authorities regarding the "high treason" of Poklonskaia, citing her civil service in Crimea.

"No, of course not," the source in the Cape Verdean foreign ministry said when asked if Kiev would succeed in Poklonskaia's extradition.

The source confirmed that Kiev addressed the Cape Verdean authorities regarding Poklonskaia. Commenting on Ukrainian officials' remarks on their intent to prepare documents for her extradition, the source said, "it is just a joke, do not pay attention."

On Wednesday, after her appointment as ambassador, Poklonskaia told Sputnik that she is happy about the new post and likes the diplomatic job. She added that she is ready to depart to Cape Verde "even tomorrow."

In 2017, Poklonskaia said that she is a Russian citizen, as she renounced her Ukrainian citizenship in 2014.