UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Fallen Honoured In Kyiv Memorial

Sumaira FH Published June 18, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Ukraine's fallen honoured in Kyiv memorial

Roman Ratushny was a leading figure in Ukraine's pro-European Maidan movement, an anti-corruption activist who fought Russian forces with the Ukrainian army

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Roman Ratushny was a leading figure in Ukraine's pro-European Maidan movement, an anti-corruption activist who fought Russian forces with the Ukrainian army.

On Saturday, thousands of people in Kiev's Independence Square paid tribute to the "hero" who was killed in the country's east at the age of 24.

In front of the coffin draped in a yellow and blue Ukrainian flag at the foot of the monument that overlooks the sprawling square in the capital, people of all ages saluted his memory.

He had joined the army like many other civilians since the start of the Russian offensive on February 24.

"I think it is important to be here because he is a hero of Ukraine and we must remember him," Dmytro Ostrovsky, a 17-year-old high school student, told AFP.

Ratushny died on June 9 near Izium, in the Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian forces are confronting the Russian army.

Mourners approached the body in turn, kneeling or bowing and placing a hand on the coffin where many flowers were laid.

"For all, you were a brother, for some a son, and for others a father figure," his father Taras Ratushny said into a microphone.

"Roman has always fought for the right cause and this is an example for all of us, for the young," said Hlib, a 29-year-old soldier.

Ratushny was one of the first students to protest in the Maidan (Independence) square at the end of 2013, with the location going on to be the scene of massive pro-European protests that led to the fall of pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych in February 2014 .

- Wave of reactions - In addition to his political commitment and his fight against corruption in Ukraine, Ratushny headed the Protasiv Yar NGO, named after a historic site in Kyiv which activists sought to protect from illegal construction resulting in the destruction of a large forest in the neighbourhood.

His activism had earned him death threats.

He had appealed to President Volodymyr Zelensky and the prosecutor general in Kyiv, but no criminal investigation was opened.

"If there were 10 people like Roman in Ukraine, we would live in a completely different country," Ostrovsky said.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of people, including Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko, attended the funeral at St Michael's Golden-Domed monastery in central Kiev.

"Although I didn't know him personally, I felt like a loss because when my world view was formed, (Roman) became a person who influenced my vision and the person I am now," Alina Horhol, a student who attended the funeral, told AFP.

"Roman was the kind of person who could have changed a lot in our society," she added.

The news of his death earlier this week sparked a wave of reactions on social media, including that of English football legend Gary Lineker, who tweeted: "tragic".

"Roman Ratushnyi, one of the student protesters beaten by police on the first night of Maidan revolution, has been killed fighting in the east. I interviewed him a couple of times, and spoke to him a week ago. Very sharp, bright guy," journalist Oliver Carroll tweeted.

After the tribute on Maidan square, six soldiers carried the coffin down the steps of the square through crowds massed on both sides, before lowering it into a hearse.

It was to be buried in the afternoon at the Baikove cemetery in southern Kyiv, where many prominent Ukrainian figures are buried.

bfi/mr/gw/har

Related Topics

Football Corruption Protest World Army Police Ukraine Russia Social Media Student Died Young Kharkiv Kiev Independence Gary SITE February June Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Zelensky visits southern front as battle ..

Ukraine's Zelensky visits southern front as battles rage

2 minutes ago
 Pak Army is pride of entire nation: Babar Yousafza ..

Pak Army is pride of entire nation: Babar Yousafzai

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister commends FM, COAS for successfully ..

Prime Minister commends FM, COAS for successfully fulfilling FATF conditions

3 minutes ago
 Global mental health issues saw sharp rise during ..

Global mental health issues saw sharp rise during pandemic: WHO

13 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of murder

13 minutes ago
 'See you next time': Injured Osaka withdraws from ..

'See you next time': Injured Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.