Ukraine's Far-Right Activists Rallying Outside NewsOne Channel Over Video Link With Russia

Tue 09th July 2019

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Far-right Ukrainian activists are rallying outside the NewsOne channel in Kiev amid a public outcry over the broadcaster's plan to have a video conference with Russia, which has already been canceled, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On Sunday, Russia's Rossiya 1 channel said the link-up with NewsOne was scheduled for this Friday.

The announcement led to a public outcry in Ukraine, with the chief prosecutor filing treason charges against NewsOne, which canceled the event over the threats.

Protesters from the Ukrainian far-right Svoboda and National Corps parties said the Ukrainian channel should lose its broadcasting license for dealing with Russia, which they described as an "aggressor."

Police and National Guard officers stood by as some demonstrators smeared the walls and windows of the channel's headquarters with red paint and threw flares and smoke bombs at it.

