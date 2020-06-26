UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Far-Right Nationalists Burn Russian Flag In Kharkiv - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Ukrainian radicals held a rally near the former office of the Opposition Platform ” For Life political party in the northeastern city of Kharkiv and burned the Russian flag during the gathering, local media reported on Friday.

The office had to move to a different building after the radicals announced the rally.

According to the 057.ua news portal, the Thursday rally was attended by about 200 members of Ukraine's National Corps party and the Right Sector extremist organization (banned in Russia) as well as representatives of the far-right Freikorps organization.

The video from the scene published by the portal showed the Russian flag being desecrated, as well as stickers on the walls, saying "Ukraine or death."

Relations between Moscow and Kiev have deteriorated in the wake of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. Ukraine has since repeatedly accused the Russian authorities of meddling in the country's internal affairs. Moscow has denied any interference claims and slammed them as unacceptable.

