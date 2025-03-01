Open Menu

Ukraine's Fight 'matters To Us All': Canada PM After Trump-Zelensky Spat

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Ukraine's fight 'matters to us all': Canada PM after Trump-Zelensky spat

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Ukraine's fight against Russia is a defense of democracy that "matters to us all," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday, after a fiery row between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Russia illegally and unjustifiably invaded Ukraine. For three years now, Ukrainians have fought with courage and resilience. Their fight for democracy, freedom, and sovereignty is a fight that matters to us all," Trudeau posted on X.

"Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine," Trudeau added, after the extraordinary Trump-Zelensky Oval Office confrontation.

Speaking earlier to reporters in Vancouver, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said "Russians are noting" the clash in which Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Zelensky for failing to show gratitude for US help in repelling Russia's invasion.

"We believe in supporting Ukraine. We think Ukrainians are fighting for their own freedoms, but they're also fighting for ours," Joly said.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2025

3 hours ago
 RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansio ..

RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion

14 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swis ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE

14 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ stra ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ strategic development initiatives

14 hours ago
 BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

15 hours ago
Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of ..

Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..

15 hours ago
 BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

15 hours ago
 Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, ..

Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..

15 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..

15 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Departmen ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's ..

15 hours ago
 MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Wor ..

MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai

16 hours ago

More Stories From World