Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Ukraine's fight against Russia is a defense of democracy that "matters to us all," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday, after a fiery row between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Russia illegally and unjustifiably invaded Ukraine. For three years now, Ukrainians have fought with courage and resilience. Their fight for democracy, freedom, and sovereignty is a fight that matters to us all," Trudeau posted on X.

"Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine," Trudeau added, after the extraordinary Trump-Zelensky Oval Office confrontation.

Speaking earlier to reporters in Vancouver, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said "Russians are noting" the clash in which Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Zelensky for failing to show gratitude for US help in repelling Russia's invasion.

"We believe in supporting Ukraine. We think Ukrainians are fighting for their own freedoms, but they're also fighting for ours," Joly said.