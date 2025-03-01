Ukraine's Fight 'matters To Us All': Canada PM After Trump-Zelensky Spat
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 11:40 AM
Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Ukraine's fight against Russia is a defense of democracy that "matters to us all," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday, after a fiery row between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky.
"Russia illegally and unjustifiably invaded Ukraine. For three years now, Ukrainians have fought with courage and resilience. Their fight for democracy, freedom, and sovereignty is a fight that matters to us all," Trudeau posted on X.
"Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine," Trudeau added, after the extraordinary Trump-Zelensky Oval Office confrontation.
Speaking earlier to reporters in Vancouver, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said "Russians are noting" the clash in which Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Zelensky for failing to show gratitude for US help in repelling Russia's invasion.
"We believe in supporting Ukraine. We think Ukrainians are fighting for their own freedoms, but they're also fighting for ours," Joly said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2025
RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion
Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE
Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ strategic development initiatives
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..
Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's ..
MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai
More Stories From World
-
Ukraine's fight 'matters to us all': Canada PM after Trump-Zelensky spat1 minute ago
-
Trump-Zelensky shouting match takes world leaders aback as Europe backs Ukraine2 minutes ago
-
US approves sale of $3 bn in munitions, bulldozers to Israel2 minutes ago
-
UN chief urges US to reverse ‘severe’ aid cuts to humanitarian programmes2 minutes ago
-
Top envoy says Serb leaders destabilising Bosnia11 minutes ago
-
Burn land or plant trees? Bolivian farmers weigh their options11 minutes ago
-
Gene Hackman had likely been dead nine days when found: sheriff11 minutes ago
-
Trump kicks Zelensky out of White House after shouting match11 minutes ago
-
European allies rally behind Ukraine after White House row11 minutes ago
-
Duplantis on song as he breaks his own pole vault world record12 minutes ago
-
Bayern beat Stuttgart to move a step closer to Bundesliga title12 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table12 minutes ago