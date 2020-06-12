Ukraine's First Lady Says Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 07:34 PM
Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska said on Friday she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus amid a rise in infections
Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska said on Friday she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus amid a rise in infections.
"Today I've received a positive COVID-19 test result," she said on Facebook.