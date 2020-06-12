Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska has been infected with COVID-19 and placed in outpatient care, the presidential office said on Friday

"Ukrainian president's wife Olena Zelenska has been tested positive for COVID-19. At the same time, the first lady is feeling well and not showing any symptoms of the disease. Olena Zelenska is currently in ambulatory care, isolated from other family members.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy and the children have also been tested, their results came back negative," the office said via its Telegram channel.

It is yet unclear how or when Zelenska has contracted the infection, the investigation is underway, according to the office. Everyone who has been in contact with the first lady has been warned about the risks of infection.

Ukraine has confirmed a total of 29,753 cases of COVID-19, with the death toll of 870.