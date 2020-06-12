UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's First Lady Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Presidential Office

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 07:09 PM

Ukraine's First Lady Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Presidential Office

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska has been infected with COVID-19 and placed in outpatient care, the presidential office said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska has been infected with COVID-19 and placed in outpatient care, the presidential office said on Friday.

"Ukrainian president's wife Olena Zelenska has been tested positive for COVID-19. At the same time, the first lady is feeling well and not showing any symptoms of the disease. Olena Zelenska is currently in ambulatory care, isolated from other family members.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy and the children have also been tested, their results came back negative," the office said via its Telegram channel.

It is yet unclear how or when Zelenska has contracted the infection, the investigation is underway, according to the office. Everyone who has been in contact with the first lady has been warned about the risks of infection.

Ukraine has confirmed a total of 29,753 cases of COVID-19, with the death toll of 870.

Related Topics

Ukraine Wife Same Family From

Recent Stories

Over 500 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait, six deat ..

10 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns terrorist attack in ..

10 minutes ago

Jemmia Khan Talks about complexity of social relat ..

34 minutes ago

Federal Budget 2020-21: Rs7600 Billion Budget to b ..

40 minutes ago

Members of &#039;Sharjah Youth&#039; train to prot ..

40 minutes ago

European Commission Considers Issue of Extending B ..

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.