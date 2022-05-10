UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's First President Kravchuk Dies At 88

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 10:39 PM

Ukraine's First President Kravchuk Dies at 88

The first president of Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk, died on Tuesday at the age of 88, the Ukrainian News Agency reported, citing a source in Kravchuk's family

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The first president of Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk, died on Tuesday at the age of 88, the Ukrainian news Agency reported, citing a source in Kravchuk's family.

Kravchuck reportedly died after a long-term illness.

More Stories From World

