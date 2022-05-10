(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The first president of Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk, died on Tuesday at the age of 88, the Ukrainian news Agency reported, citing a source in Kravchuk's family.

Kravchuck reportedly died after a long-term illness.