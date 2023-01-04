(@FahadShabbir)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Ukrainian troops shelled the cities of Donetsk and Yasynuvata on Wednesday morning, firing a total of 12 155mm and 122mm artillery shells, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said.

"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine in the following directions: 04:00 (02:00 GMT) Halytsynivka village - the city of Donetsk (Kirovskyi district): four shells of 155mm caliber were fired; 04:30 - Avdiivka city - the city of Yasynuvata: eight shells of 122mm caliber were fired," the DPR mission said in a statement on Telegram.